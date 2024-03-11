Harbour Investments Inc. Has $837,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

