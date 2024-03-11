Harbour Investments Inc. Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 423,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,982 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.05 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0806 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.