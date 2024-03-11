Harbour Investments Inc. Has $779,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $53,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of F opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

