Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS ESGV opened at $91.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84.

Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

