Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors increased its position in Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,852,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,512,961,000 after buying an additional 5,660,862 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

