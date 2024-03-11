Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIFI

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of GIFI opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.