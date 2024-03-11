Guardian Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,066 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,218 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,652,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 640,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,349. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

