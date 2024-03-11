GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.94) to GBX 1,820 ($23.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.75 ($21.05).

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,679.84 ($21.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.83). The stock has a market cap of £68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,394.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,504.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

Insider Activity at GSK

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.04), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,941,682.14). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.04), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,941,682.14). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.40) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,796.80). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.