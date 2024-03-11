Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 728,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 811,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $561.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after acquiring an additional 323,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Groupon by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 314,812 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

