Grin Price Reaches $0.0847 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $387,206.48 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,094.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.00616255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00145968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00052554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00201594 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00054790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00159173 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

