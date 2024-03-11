Grin Market Cap Reaches $8.08 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $8.08 million and $364,044.74 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,337.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.83 or 0.00603876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00135794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00051562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00056702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00197982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00156188 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

