Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 3,843 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,559.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,254. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greif Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.74. 245,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Greif’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 162,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

