Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CEO Acquires $13,992.55 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard bought 209 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $13,992.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greif Stock Down 0.0 %

GEF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 245,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Greif by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 101,363 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,943,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Greif by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

