Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 7963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Graphano Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.46.

Insider Activity at Graphano Energy

In related news, insider Michael Bauer sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. 12.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property that consist of 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite consisting of 11 claims and covering an area of approximately 600 hectares.

