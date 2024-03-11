Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $6.75 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 27.6% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 255,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 55,292 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 69.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 401,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 165,186 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 409,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 499,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $112.40.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

