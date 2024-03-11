Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 944 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.32. 56,448,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,193,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.78. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $567.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.