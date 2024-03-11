Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 47,392 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,392 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.59. The stock had a trading volume of 250,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.80. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $171.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.