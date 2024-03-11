Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 104,326 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1,630.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,513,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 131,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $18.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $487.10. 13,225,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,137,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.82 and a 52-week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,261,711 shares of company stock valued at $548,964,883. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

