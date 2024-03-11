Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,993. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

