Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.11 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.47. 711,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,313. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.