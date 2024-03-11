Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $26.45 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,448,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

