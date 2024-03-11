Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $5,513,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $846,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 505,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,343. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

