Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 145,341 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $92.09. 2,734,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,706,531. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

