Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 48,847 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 14.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 19,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,659.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.22 and a 200 day moving average of $274.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

