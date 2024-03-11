Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,373 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 308.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 1.6 %

AutoZone stock traded down $49.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,030.25. 61,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,913. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,152.66. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,764.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,644.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.