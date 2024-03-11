Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,255 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3,037.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 9,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,016,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

COST stock traded down $11.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $713.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $466.80 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.99.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

