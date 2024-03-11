Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.04.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRCL. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
