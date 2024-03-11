Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRCL. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRCL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,990,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.