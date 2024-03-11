Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

