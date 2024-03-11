Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Up 7.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 2,176,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,596,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Specifically, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch bought 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,700,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,943.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $25,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

