Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 954,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,575,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Globalstar Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
