Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.22

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 3965918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

