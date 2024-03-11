Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3,199.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,988 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $24,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $903,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 116,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.23. The company had a trading volume of 765,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

