Glennon Small Companies Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GC1)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance
About Glennon Small Companies
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
