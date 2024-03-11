Glennon Small Companies Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GC1)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance

About Glennon Small Companies

(Get Free Report)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.