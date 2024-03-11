Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance
Glennon Small Companies Company Profile
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glennon Small Companies
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Target Nails the Bullseye on Outsized Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.