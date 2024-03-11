Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1PA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.28

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1PA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
Glennon Small Companies Price Performance
Glennon Small Companies Company Profile
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
