Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
Glennon Small Companies Price Performance
Glennon Small Companies Company Profile
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
