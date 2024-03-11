Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading Up 100%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report) was up 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,012,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 260,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

