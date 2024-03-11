Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:GAINN)

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of GAINN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $24.43.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
