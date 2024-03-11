Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,280,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 7,315,683 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Geron Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Geron by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Geron during the second quarter worth $31,491,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Geron by 4,315.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

