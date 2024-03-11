Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $5,873.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
About Genocea Biosciences
