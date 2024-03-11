Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GENI. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.01. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 1,491,777 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after buying an additional 620,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after buying an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,179,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 176,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

