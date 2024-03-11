Genius Sports (GENI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/7/2024 – Genius Sports had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2024 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – Genius Sports had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
Shares of GENI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.91. 2,682,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.01. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Sports
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.