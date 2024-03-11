Genius Sports (GENI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2024 – Genius Sports had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Genius Sports had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.91. 2,682,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.01. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 23.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 45.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 130,738 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

