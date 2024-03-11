GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 1,468,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,533,651 shares.The stock last traded at $8.07 and had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GDS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GDS by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

