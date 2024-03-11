Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE GTES traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.56. 1,530,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,915. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil P. Simpkins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.