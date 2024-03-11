Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

TSE:GAU opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 15.77.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.3594132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galiano Gold

In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. Corporate insiders own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

