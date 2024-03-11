Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 19,367 Shares

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,601.29 ($14,676.16).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,753.12 ($7,631.90).
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 22,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,898.50 ($16,167.86).
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,321 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,759.52 ($14,778.91).
Future Generation Australia Stock Performance
Future Generation Australia Company Profile
