Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CRO Sells $21,935.02 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $21,935.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,891.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Funko Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Funko by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

