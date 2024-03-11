FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,125 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNOV. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

