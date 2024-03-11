Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Grant Davey Purchases 277,068 Shares

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey acquired 277,068 shares of Frontier Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,903.86 ($52,534.97).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Grant Davey acquired 111,953 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,914.18 ($21,372.85).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Grant Davey acquired 270,274 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$80,811.93 ($52,475.28).

On Thursday, January 25th, Grant Davey acquired 138,359 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$41,784.42 ($27,132.74).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Grant Davey acquired 139,414 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$40,708.89 ($26,434.34).

On Friday, January 19th, Grant Davey 10,948,990 shares of Frontier Energy stock.

On Friday, December 22nd, Grant Davey 975,800 shares of Frontier Energy stock.

Frontier Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.

