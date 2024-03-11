Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $141.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $115.02 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $221,351,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,574,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,750,000 after acquiring an additional 992,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,218,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after acquiring an additional 895,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

